Van ECK Associates Corp Has $993,000 Position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,403 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 3,203.8% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 12,577.8% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Caesars Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CZR opened at $35.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.78 and a 12 month high of $45.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.72 and a 200-day moving average of $37.84. The company has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.16 and a beta of 2.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.21.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CZR

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CZR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.