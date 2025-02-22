Van ECK Associates Corp Trims Stake in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its stake in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,905 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Clearway Energy were worth $1,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Clearway Energy by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 189,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,806,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in Clearway Energy by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 15,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Clearway Energy by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 12,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its stake in Clearway Energy by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Clearway Energy by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 22,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clearway Energy Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CWEN opened at $27.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.63 and a 12 month high of $30.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.57. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.88.

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.4312 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.29%. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 163.46%.

In other news, Director Brian R. Ford sold 2,000 shares of Clearway Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.74, for a total transaction of $53,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,011.22. The trade was a 19.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Clearway Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.57.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional and Renewables segments. It has approximately 6,000 net MW of installed wind, solar, and energy generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas-fired generation facilities.

