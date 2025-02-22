Van ECK Associates Corp Trims Stock Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,668 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,053 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RF. AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new position in Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,281,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 24,073 shares of the bank’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank bought a new position in Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Regions Financial Trading Down 2.8 %

Regions Financial stock opened at $23.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.15 and a 200 day moving average of $23.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.20. Regions Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $17.72 and a 12-month high of $27.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on Regions Financial

About Regions Financial

(Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.