VF Corporation (NYSE:VFC) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in shares of VF Corporation (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 836,579 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,129 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in VF were worth $17,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of VF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 24,108 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in VF in the third quarter worth approximately $640,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of VF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,663,341 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,084,000 after acquiring an additional 65,919 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its stake in shares of VF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 256,531 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,505,000 after acquiring an additional 16,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 6,017 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. 86.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:VFC opened at $25.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.72 and its 200-day moving average is $20.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of -21.42, a PEG ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.46. VF Corporation has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $29.02.

VF ( NYSE:VFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The textile maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.28. VF had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a positive return on equity of 14.86%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that VF Corporation will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. VF’s payout ratio is currently -30.25%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of VF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of VF from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on VF from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of VF from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of VF from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, VF has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.75.

VF Corp. engages in the business of producing and marketing apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, Work, and Other. The Outdoor segment includes authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands such as performance-based and outdoor apparel, footwear, and equipment.

