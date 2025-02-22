Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 215,299 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 16,698 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $2,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 55,515 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 18,741 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 139,248 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 29,480 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 23,949 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,491 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 1,277,654 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,904,000 after purchasing an additional 161,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 209.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,693 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 23,479 shares in the last quarter. 95.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 2,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total transaction of $29,224.86. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,612.31. The trade was a 4.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Masood Jabbar sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $300,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,805,133.33. The trade was a 14.26 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIAV stock opened at $11.60 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.44 and a beta of 0.92. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.60 and a twelve month high of $12.91.

VIAV has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $8.25 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (up from $12.00) on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Viavi Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

