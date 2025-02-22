Vontobel Holding Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 21.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,393 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cromwell Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 59.0% in the third quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 132 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 190.6% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 16,600.0% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 167 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TFX opened at $175.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $177.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.80. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52 week low of $165.62 and a 52 week high of $249.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.16.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TFX shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Teleflex from $227.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Teleflex from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Teleflex from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.50.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

