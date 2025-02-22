Vontobel Holding Ltd. Invests $240,000 in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,193,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,228,000 after buying an additional 36,959 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 0.6% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,642,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,216,000 after buying an additional 28,466 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 0.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,663,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,479,000 after buying an additional 14,903 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 2,883.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,772,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,180,000 after buying an additional 1,713,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 0.8% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,510,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,869,000 after buying an additional 11,865 shares during the last quarter.
Insider Transactions at CarMax
In related news, CFO Enrique N. Mayor-Mora sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.43, for a total transaction of $407,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,649,771.80. This represents a 19.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tyler Tuite sold 4,869 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.58, for a total transaction of $411,820.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,199.66. The trade was a 95.55 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 264,467 shares of company stock valued at $21,915,445 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
CarMax Stock Down 3.5 %
Shares of KMX stock opened at $82.62 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.39 and a 200-day moving average of $80.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. CarMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.83 and a 12-month high of $91.25. The company has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.72.
CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.19. CarMax had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About CarMax
CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.
