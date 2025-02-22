Vontobel Holding Ltd. Makes New $146,000 Investment in Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. 54.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EOSE. Roth Capital lowered shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Roth Mkm lowered shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eos Energy Enterprises currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.10.

Eos Energy Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of EOSE opened at $4.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $976.25 million, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.54. Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $6.64.

About Eos Energy Enterprises

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility-scale, microgrid, and commercial and industrial (C&I) applications in the United States. The company offers Znyth technology battery energy storage system (BESS), which provides the operating flexibility to manage increased grid complexity and price volatility.

