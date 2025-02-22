Vontobel Holding Ltd. Makes New $208,000 Investment in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 3,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Affirm during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,419,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Affirm during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $391,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Affirm during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $731,000. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 3rd quarter valued at $464,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 4th quarter valued at $6,380,000. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Affirm

In other news, Director Keith Rabois sold 16,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.98, for a total value of $1,109,612.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 109,780 shares in the company, valued at $7,572,624.40. This represents a 12.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christa S. Quarles sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 137,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,986,000. The trade was a 3.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 754,482 shares of company stock worth $52,297,805 in the last quarter. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Affirm Stock Performance

AFRM opened at $68.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 11.26, a quick ratio of 11.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.68. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $82.53. The company has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.46 and a beta of 3.66.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.44. Affirm had a negative net margin of 7.10% and a negative return on equity of 7.25%. On average, analysts expect that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AFRM shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Affirm in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Affirm from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Affirm from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Affirm from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Affirm from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.24.

Affirm Company Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

