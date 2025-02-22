Vontobel Holding Ltd. Makes New Investment in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of XPO by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 538 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of XPO by 5.0% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of XPO by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,374 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of XPO by 3.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its position in shares of XPO by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 1,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 97.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPO Price Performance

XPO stock opened at $124.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. XPO, Inc. has a one year low of $97.03 and a one year high of $161.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of 38.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 2.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $139.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.21. XPO had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 30.36%. On average, analysts forecast that XPO, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on XPO. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of XPO from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of XPO from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of XPO from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of XPO from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of XPO from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.13.

XPO Company Profile

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

See Also

