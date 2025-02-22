Vontobel Holding Ltd. Purchases Shares of 1,045 Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,045 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 821.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 212 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 277.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 264 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PAYC. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $191.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $229.00 to $221.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.22.

Paycom Software Stock Performance

Shares of Paycom Software stock opened at $213.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.15. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.50 and a 1 year high of $242.74.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.03. Paycom Software had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 33.53%. On average, equities analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.85%.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

