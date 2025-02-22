Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 868 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lowered its stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 868 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in YETI were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of YETI by 0.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,427,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,573,000 after purchasing an additional 7,382 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in YETI by 18.3% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,070,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,929,000 after buying an additional 165,458 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in YETI by 7.0% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 810,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,242,000 after buying an additional 53,023 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in YETI by 25.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 764,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,353,000 after buying an additional 156,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in YETI by 17.3% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 585,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,042,000 after buying an additional 86,405 shares in the last quarter.

Get YETI alerts:

YETI Price Performance

Shares of YETI opened at $36.83 on Friday. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.41 and a 1 year high of $45.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.11 and a 200-day moving average of $39.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.06). YETI had a return on equity of 28.23% and a net margin of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $555.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.08 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on YETI shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on YETI from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on YETI from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective (down from $55.00) on shares of YETI in a research note on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group cut their price target on YETI from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on YETI from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.77.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on YETI

YETI Company Profile

(Free Report)

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YETI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.