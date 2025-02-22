Wells Fargo & Company Raises HP (NYSE:HPQ) Price Target to $35.00

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the computer maker’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.06% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on HPQ. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of HP from $37.00 to $36.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of HP from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of HP from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of HP from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HP has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.68.

HPQ stock opened at $34.63 on Thursday. HP has a one year low of $27.42 and a one year high of $39.79. The firm has a market cap of $32.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.83.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. HP had a net margin of 5.18% and a negative return on equity of 253.39%. The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that HP will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HP news, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $357,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,002.50. This represents a 63.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 137,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total value of $4,997,076.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 89,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,253,964.40. This represents a 60.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 273,035 shares of company stock worth $9,670,068. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in HP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of HP during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

