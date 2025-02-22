What is Zacks Research’s Estimate for BMRN Q3 Earnings?

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) – Zacks Research raised their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report released on Monday, February 17th. Zacks Research analyst S. Ganoria now expects that the biotechnology company will earn $0.73 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.72. The consensus estimate for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s current full-year earnings is $3.15 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s FY2025 earnings at $2.71 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.52 EPS.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The biotechnology company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.18. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $747.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.05 million.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $93.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.81.

Shares of NASDAQ BMRN opened at $68.25 on Thursday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $60.63 and a 1 year high of $94.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.84 and its 200 day moving average is $71.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.28.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMRN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at $234,645,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,991,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $853,944,000 after buying an additional 2,496,817 shares in the last quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth $65,822,000. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 14,746,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $969,270,000 after buying an additional 847,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth $48,527,000. 98.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

