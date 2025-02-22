William Blair Reiterates Outperform Rating for Remitly Global (NASDAQ:RELY)

Remitly Global (NASDAQ:RELY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair in a research note issued on Thursday,RTT News reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Remitly Global from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Remitly Global from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Remitly Global from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Remitly Global from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Remitly Global from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Shares of Remitly Global stock opened at $23.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of -125.58 and a beta of 0.07. Remitly Global has a 52-week low of $11.60 and a 52-week high of $27.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.67.

Remitly Global (NASDAQ:RELY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. Remitly Global had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a negative return on equity of 6.31%. The firm had revenue of $351.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.67 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Remitly Global will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Matthew B. Oppenheimer sold 14,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total value of $367,637.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,358,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,882,297.59. The trade was a 0.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joshua Hug sold 22,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total transaction of $457,722.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,873,811 shares in the company, valued at $79,877,982.82. This trade represents a 0.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,947 shares of company stock worth $1,467,012 over the last three months. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Remitly Global during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Remitly Global by 58.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Remitly Global during the third quarter valued at $76,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Remitly Global during the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Remitly Global by 39.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.25% of the company’s stock.

Remitly Global, Inc provides digital financial services for immigrants and their families. It primarily offers cross-border remittance services in approximately 170 countries. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

