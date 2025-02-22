Williams-Sonoma Q4 EPS Estimate Decreased by Zacks Research

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lowered their Q4 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mukherjee now forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn $2.92 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.94. The consensus estimate for Williams-Sonoma’s current full-year earnings is $8.36 per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on WSM. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Loop Capital raised their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Barclays raised their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $170.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.34.

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $195.03 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $200.79 and a 200 day moving average of $165.64. Williams-Sonoma has a 12 month low of $110.93 and a 12 month high of $219.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.79.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,079,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Westmount Partners LLC increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Westmount Partners LLC now owns 6,242 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 4,091 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Howie sold 3,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.39, for a total transaction of $560,552.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,228,767.32. This trade represents a 6.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.76, for a total value of $9,349,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 944,666 shares in the company, valued at $196,263,808.16. This trade represents a 4.55 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 17th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.97%.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

