Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Acquired by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 24.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Yum China were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Yum China by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Yum China by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in Yum China in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Yum China in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yum China Stock Performance

Shares of YUMC opened at $46.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.61. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.50 and a 52-week high of $52.00. The firm has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Yum China Increases Dividend

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Yum China had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 13.83%. Analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is a positive change from Yum China’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.50 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum China

In related news, insider Jeff Kuai sold 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total transaction of $188,019.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,728,782.42. This represents a 6.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Duoduo (Howard) Huang sold 6,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.47, for a total value of $302,716.19. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,948.27. This represents a 27.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

