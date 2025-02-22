Zacks Research Issues Optimistic Estimate for SIGI Earnings

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for Selective Insurance Group in a research report issued on Monday, February 17th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the insurance provider will earn $2.45 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.43. The consensus estimate for Selective Insurance Group’s current full-year earnings is $7.62 per share.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.37). Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 4.26%.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SIGI. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Selective Insurance Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective (down from $116.00) on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Selective Insurance Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.71.

Selective Insurance Group Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:SIGI opened at $78.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.11. Selective Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $78.13 and a 52 week high of $109.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 0.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Selective Insurance Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Selective Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Selective Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 957.1% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.21%.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

