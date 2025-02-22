Zacks Research Lowers Earnings Estimates for A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) – Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for A. O. Smith in a research note issued on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.89 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.91. The consensus estimate for A. O. Smith’s current full-year earnings is $3.77 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for A. O. Smith’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.54 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AOS. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on A. O. Smith from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup lowered their target price on A. O. Smith from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on A. O. Smith from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, A. O. Smith currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.86.

A. O. Smith Trading Down 1.2 %

AOS opened at $65.99 on Friday. A. O. Smith has a twelve month low of $64.55 and a twelve month high of $92.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.17.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.05). A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 13.98%.

Institutional Trading of A. O. Smith

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOS. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 7,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other A. O. Smith news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 1,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.65, for a total transaction of $67,356.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,562.85. This represents a 10.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas Samuel Karge sold 419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.65, for a total transaction of $27,507.35. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,471.85. This represents a 13.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A. O. Smith Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.47%.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

