Zacks Research Weighs in on Cummins’ Q4 Earnings (NYSE:CMI)

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) – Zacks Research lifted their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for Cummins in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now anticipates that the company will earn $5.81 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $5.44. The consensus estimate for Cummins’ current full-year earnings is $22.57 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cummins’ Q2 2026 earnings at $6.72 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $26.86 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $26.06 EPS.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.46. Cummins had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 27.12%. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also commented on CMI. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $424.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $408.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $310.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $395.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cummins currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $386.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CMI

Cummins Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of CMI opened at $366.79 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $361.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $341.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. Cummins has a twelve month low of $259.06 and a twelve month high of $387.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.82 per share. This represents a $7.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. Cummins’s payout ratio is 25.84%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cummins

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cummins by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cummins by 208.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

About Cummins

(Get Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.