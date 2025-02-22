Zacks Research Weighs in on Cummins’ Q4 Earnings (NYSE:CMI)

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) – Zacks Research lifted their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for Cummins in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now anticipates that the company will earn $5.81 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $5.44. The consensus estimate for Cummins’ current full-year earnings is $22.57 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cummins’ Q2 2026 earnings at $6.72 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $26.86 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $26.06 EPS.
Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.46. Cummins had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 27.12%. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of CMI opened at $366.79 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $361.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $341.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. Cummins has a twelve month low of $259.06 and a twelve month high of $387.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.82 per share. This represents a $7.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. Cummins’s payout ratio is 25.84%.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cummins by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cummins by 208.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.
Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.
