ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Shares Purchased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 212,037 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,631 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of ZoomInfo Technologies worth $2,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 83.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 163,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 74,455 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter valued at $516,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,626,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,025,000 after purchasing an additional 165,440 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter valued at $895,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 2,644.4% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 257,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 248,388 shares during the period. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at ZoomInfo Technologies

In related news, Director David Randall Winn sold 290,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total transaction of $3,213,383.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,266,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,010,885.42. This represents a 18.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 4,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $53,926.98. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 118,659 shares in the company, valued at $1,306,435.59. The trade was a 3.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Down 2.5 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of NASDAQ ZI opened at $9.65 on Friday. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.65 and a 12-month high of $17.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 321.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.29.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $10.30 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down from $11.00) on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ZoomInfo Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.15.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

