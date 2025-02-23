2,727 Shares in Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT) Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. TFB Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Reddit during the fourth quarter worth $410,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Reddit during the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. bought a new stake in Reddit during the fourth quarter worth $5,131,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in Reddit in the fourth quarter worth $183,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Reddit by 666.7% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

Reddit Stock Down 5.2 %

Reddit stock opened at $166.27 on Friday. Reddit, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.35 and a 52 week high of $230.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.65. The stock has a market cap of $30.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.51.

Reddit ( NYSE:RDDT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.12. Reddit had a negative return on equity of 24.71% and a negative net margin of 37.25%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Reddit, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Reddit news, CFO Andrew Vollero sold 19,838 shares of Reddit stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.22, for a total transaction of $2,841,198.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 703,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,771,740.30. The trade was a 2.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steve Ladd Huffman sold 14,000 shares of Reddit stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.96, for a total value of $2,827,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 614,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,083,012.24. This trade represents a 2.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 219,838 shares of company stock worth $38,201,526 over the last ninety days.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Reddit from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Reddit in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Reddit from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Reddit from $142.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded Reddit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.95.

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

