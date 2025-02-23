476,060 Shares in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 476,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,192,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AZN. Swedbank AB raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.3% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,705,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,806,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 268.9% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 60,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after purchasing an additional 44,189 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in AstraZeneca in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 111.8% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 18,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 9,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. bought a new stake in AstraZeneca in the third quarter valued at approximately $294,000. 20.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on AZN. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. UBS Group raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.75.

AstraZeneca Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of AZN stock opened at $74.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.76 and a 200-day moving average of $73.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $62.75 and a 12-month high of $87.68. The company has a market capitalization of $230.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.46.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.05). AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 32.23% and a net margin of 13.01%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a yield of 2%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.36%.

AstraZeneca Profile

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.