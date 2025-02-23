89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) Receives $31.43 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.43.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ETNB shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of 89bio in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of 89bio from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of 89bio in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of 89bio to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of 89bio in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

89bio Trading Up 1.0 %

Insider Activity

ETNB opened at $11.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 11.66 and a quick ratio of 11.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.42. 89bio has a 1-year low of $5.99 and a 1-year high of $16.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 1.17.

In other news, Director Charles Mcwherter bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $80,000. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rohan Palekar bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.89 per share, for a total transaction of $39,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 471,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,718,052.04. This trade represents a 1.07 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 5,734,285 shares of company stock valued at $50,152,194. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of 89bio

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in 89bio by 206.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,236 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in 89bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in 89bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Sandia Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of 89bio by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP now owns 11,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of 89bio in the fourth quarter worth $87,000.

About 89bio

)

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

