9,519 Shares in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) Bought by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,519 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADX. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the third quarter worth $34,599,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 2,789.5% during the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 413,023 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $8,905,000 after purchasing an additional 398,729 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the third quarter worth $4,446,000. Bensler LLC boosted its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 697,217 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $14,084,000 after purchasing an additional 113,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp acquired a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $2,225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of ADX stock opened at $20.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.05. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $18.36 and a one year high of $22.63.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Cuts Dividend

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 27th.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm The firm is actively engaged in businesses, including commodity pool operator or commodity trading advisor. The firm launches equity.

