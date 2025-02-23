A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ATEN. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of A10 Networks in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of A10 Networks from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th.

Get A10 Networks alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on A10 Networks

A10 Networks Stock Performance

ATEN stock opened at $20.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.32 and a beta of 1.14. A10 Networks has a 1 year low of $12.27 and a 1 year high of $21.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.43.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 19.16%. On average, research analysts predict that A10 Networks will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On A10 Networks

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATEN. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 3,389.8% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,059 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of A10 Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 95.4% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,657 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,096 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

A10 Networks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, rest of Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller that provides advanced server load balancing; Thunder Carrier Grade Networking, which provides standards-compliant address and protocol translation services between varying types of internet protocol addresses; Thunder Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) Insight that decrypts SSL-encrypted traffic and forwards it to a third-party security device for deep packet inspection; and Thunder Convergent Firewall, which addresses multiple critical security capabilities in one package.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for A10 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A10 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.