Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Downgraded to Neutral Rating by Piper Sandler

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $100.00 price objective on the technology infrastructure company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $112.00. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 30.33% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AKAM. Citigroup dropped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group began coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.90.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies Trading Down 21.7 %

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock opened at $76.73 on Friday. Akamai Technologies has a 12-month low of $76.50 and a 12-month high of $113.36. The stock has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.15 and its 200-day moving average is $97.90.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.33). Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 12.65%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Akamai Technologies

In related news, Director William Raymond Wagner sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total value of $93,380.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,467,840.22. This trade represents a 5.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 10,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $1,064,291.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,716 shares in the company, valued at $1,255,196.36. This trade represents a 45.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,782 shares of company stock valued at $1,523,951 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Akamai Technologies

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AKAM. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 86.9% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 44,390 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $4,481,000 after purchasing an additional 20,633 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 3.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,458 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $20,236,000 after purchasing an additional 6,785 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 1.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 892,356 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $90,083,000 after purchasing an additional 11,272 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 32.6% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 188,388 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $19,018,000 after purchasing an additional 46,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $827,000. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Akamai Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.