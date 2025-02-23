Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Shares Bought by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,127 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $2,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP increased its position in Alarm.com by 291.7% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 705 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 134.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 939 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,068 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,888 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Alarm.com alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on ALRM. StockNews.com upgraded Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Alarm.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Alarm.com from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (down from $65.00) on shares of Alarm.com in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Alarm.com from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alarm.com currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 47,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $3,238,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 252,682 shares in the company, valued at $17,227,858.76. This trade represents a 15.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Kerzner sold 32,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.40, for a total value of $2,181,306.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,961,955.20. This represents a 35.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Stock Down 1.7 %

Alarm.com stock opened at $59.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 8.66 and a quick ratio of 8.20. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.87 and a 1-year high of $77.29. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.62.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $242.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.44 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 13.74%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alarm.com

(Free Report)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.