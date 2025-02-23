Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Price Target Raised to $180.00

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by analysts at Barclays from $130.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 25.29% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BABA. StockNews.com upgraded Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $117.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $92.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.93.

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $143.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Alibaba Group has a 12-month low of $68.36 and a 12-month high of $145.30. The firm has a market cap of $341.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.31.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $38.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.19 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 12.90%. On average, research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 155.0% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 225.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 397 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

