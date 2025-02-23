Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $14.37, but opened at $14.00. Alignment Healthcare shares last traded at $13.34, with a volume of 228,730 shares traded.

Specifically, President Dawn Christine Maroney sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $411,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,576,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,624,050.84. This represents a 1.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALHC. UBS Group upped their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.88.

Alignment Healthcare Stock Down 8.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.10 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alignment Healthcare

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALHC. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 146.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 6,286 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $129,000. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

