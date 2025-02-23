Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its position in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Free Report) by 42.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 343,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258,092 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Brookdale Senior Living were worth $1,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKD. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 25,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 10,647 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 59,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 16,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 68.6% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 41,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 16,878 shares in the last quarter.

Brookdale Senior Living Stock Down 1.0 %

BKD stock opened at $5.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.98 and a 200 day moving average of $5.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 1.29. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $8.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.05.

Brookdale Senior Living ( NYSE:BKD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $780.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.78 million. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 65.92% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. On average, research analysts forecast that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lee S. Wielansky sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total transaction of $56,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 211,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,187,966.84. This trade represents a 4.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on BKD shares. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

About Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

