Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,793 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 432 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nilsine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 5,509 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 275,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,062,000 after purchasing an additional 7,503 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 29,989 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter worth approximately $516,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,840,807 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $745,169,000 after purchasing an additional 231,286 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $106.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.44. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.49 and a 1-year high of $125.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.35.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.08). T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 29.61% and a return on equity of 20.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $113.00 target price (up previously from $111.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.09.

Insider Activity

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Arif Husain sold 4,112 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.27, for a total value of $449,318.24. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,021,136. The trade was a 10.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 4,047 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.35, for a total transaction of $499,197.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,749,822.95. This represents a 3.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

