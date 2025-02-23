Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Lowers Holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,394 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $1,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Carnegie Lake Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Lake Advisors LLC now owns 34,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 19,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 4,238 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 12,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 181,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,797,000 after buying an additional 8,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 3,577,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,373,000 after buying an additional 23,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

INVH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $41.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Invitation Homes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.47.

Shares of INVH opened at $31.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.53. The company has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.04. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.13 and a 52-week high of $37.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a positive change from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 163.38%.

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

