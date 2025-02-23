Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Makes New $1.23 Million Investment in Remitly Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELY)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Remitly Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 54,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RELY. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Remitly Global by 58.7% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Remitly Global in the third quarter worth $76,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Remitly Global in the fourth quarter worth $89,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Remitly Global by 39.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Remitly Global in the fourth quarter worth $135,000. 74.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Matthew B. Oppenheimer sold 14,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total transaction of $367,637.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,358,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,882,297.59. This represents a 0.33 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joshua Hug sold 22,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total transaction of $457,722.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,873,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,877,982.82. This represents a 0.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,947 shares of company stock worth $1,467,012 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Remitly Global Stock Performance

Shares of Remitly Global stock opened at $23.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.71. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.58 and a beta of 0.07. Remitly Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.60 and a fifty-two week high of $27.32.

Remitly Global (NASDAQ:RELY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. Remitly Global had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a negative return on equity of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $351.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.67 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Remitly Global, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Remitly Global from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Remitly Global from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Remitly Global from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Remitly Global from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Remitly Global from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Remitly Global Profile

Remitly Global, Inc provides digital financial services for immigrants and their families. It primarily offers cross-border remittance services in approximately 170 countries. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

