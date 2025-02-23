Allworth Financial LP Acquires 142 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Xylem were worth $156,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XYL. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Xylem during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in Xylem by 122.4% during the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Xylem by 3,887.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Xylem by 318.2% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Xylem by 226.0% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on XYL. Citigroup downgraded shares of Xylem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Xylem from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Xylem from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Xylem from $166.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xylem currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.90.

Xylem Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of XYL opened at $127.32 on Friday. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $113.26 and a one year high of $146.08. The company has a market cap of $30.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.19.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. Xylem had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Xylem’s payout ratio is presently 43.72%.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

