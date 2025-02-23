Allworth Financial LP Acquires 2,315 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 86.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,105,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868,675 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 2,873,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,111,000 after purchasing an additional 206,117 shares in the last quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter valued at $31,480,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in British American Tobacco in the 3rd quarter worth $28,183,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in British American Tobacco in the 3rd quarter worth $27,118,000. Institutional investors own 16.16% of the company’s stock.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

British American Tobacco Stock Performance

NYSE BTI opened at $37.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.05. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52-week low of $28.25 and a 52-week high of $42.74.

British American Tobacco Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th will be given a $0.7391 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.82%. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio is 59.14%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco Profile

(Free Report)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.