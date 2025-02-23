Allworth Financial LP Acquires 369 Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 27.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,707 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 244.1% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 207.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 668 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors own 45.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BMO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC raised Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Cibc World Mkts raised Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.00.

Bank of Montreal Stock Performance

BMO opened at $100.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.30. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of $76.98 and a 1 year high of $104.63. The company has a market capitalization of $73.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be paid a $1.1329 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $4.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.32%.

About Bank of Montreal

(Free Report)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company’s personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.