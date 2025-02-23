Allworth Financial LP Acquires 38 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 483 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its stake in Snap-on by 0.9% in the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 3,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in Snap-on by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 3.1% in the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a report on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $345.40.

Snap-on Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of SNA stock opened at $335.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.99. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $252.98 and a fifty-two week high of $373.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $343.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $323.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 4.15.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.04. Snap-on had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 21.71%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.75 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $2.14 per share. This represents a $8.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 6,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.81, for a total transaction of $2,179,212.31. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,817.17. This trade represents a 96.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.05, for a total value of $2,325,883.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,096 shares in the company, valued at $36,310,898.80. This represents a 6.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,503 shares of company stock valued at $15,906,074 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Further Reading

