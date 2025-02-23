Allworth Financial LP Acquires 3,909 Shares of SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Free Report) by 65.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,909 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,909 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in SoundHound AI were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SoundHound AI in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,432,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 7.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,582,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,033,000 after acquiring an additional 189,109 shares during the period. Oriental Harbor Investment Fund purchased a new position in shares of SoundHound AI in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,964,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 9.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,193,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,529,000 after acquiring an additional 602,311 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Effects LLC purchased a new position in shares of SoundHound AI in the fourth quarter valued at about $357,000. 19.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SOUN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of SoundHound AI from $10.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of SoundHound AI from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SoundHound AI presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SoundHound AI news, Director Lawrence Marcus sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.47, for a total value of $409,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 108,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,213,154.99. This represents a 15.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Majid Emami sold 94,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $851,306.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 735,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,657,949.25. This trade represents a 11.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,752,918 shares of company stock worth $45,176,843. 12.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SoundHound AI Price Performance

Shares of SOUN opened at $10.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of -28.64 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58. SoundHound AI, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $24.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.75.

SoundHound AI Company Profile

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

