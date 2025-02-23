Allworth Financial LP Acquires 4,776 Shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) by 491.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,747 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,776 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IRDM. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 326,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,946,000 after acquiring an additional 60,211 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 186.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 50,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 32,967 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Iridium Communications by 2,945.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 51,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 50,065 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Iridium Communications by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 9,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Iridium Communications by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

Iridium Communications Stock Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ:IRDM opened at $31.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.73. Iridium Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.14 and a fifty-two week high of $35.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.99.

Iridium Communications Announces Dividend

Iridium Communications ( NASDAQ:IRDM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $212.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.78 million. Iridium Communications had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 15.66%. Analysts predict that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. Iridium Communications’s payout ratio is presently 58.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.

Read Our Latest Report on Iridium Communications

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Thomas Fitzpatrick sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $356,625.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 241,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,876,585.90. This trade represents a 4.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Iridium Communications

(Free Report)

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.