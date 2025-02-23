Allworth Financial LP Acquires 75 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CASY opened at $405.59 on Friday. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $288.11 and a one year high of $445.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $410.12 and a 200-day moving average of $396.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.83.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The company reported $4.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 13.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CASY has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $403.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $450.00 target price (up from $400.00) on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $424.00.

Insider Activity at Casey’s General Stores

In other news, Director Mike Spanos acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $396.76 per share, for a total transaction of $198,380.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,097 shares in the company, valued at $1,228,765.72. This trade represents a 19.25 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Katrina S. Lindsey sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.13, for a total transaction of $192,208.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,761.11. This represents a 16.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

