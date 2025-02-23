Allworth Financial LP Boosts Holdings in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI)

Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) by 487.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 922 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in FTAI Aviation were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FTAI. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 87.1% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,660,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,618,000 after buying an additional 773,017 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 14,553.9% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 564,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,959,000 after purchasing an additional 560,179 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 229.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 380,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,530,000 after purchasing an additional 264,971 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in FTAI Aviation during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,769,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 102.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 411,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,685,000 after purchasing an additional 208,613 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FTAI shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of FTAI Aviation in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $167.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $150.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of FTAI Aviation from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $135.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.75.

Shares of FTAI opened at $129.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $124.91 and its 200 day moving average is $133.31. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $53.77 and a fifty-two week high of $181.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a PE ratio of -1,292.97 and a beta of 2.05.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

