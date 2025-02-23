Allworth Financial LP Boosts Position in NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR)

Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Free Report) by 781.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,815 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in NuScale Power were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMR. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in NuScale Power by 90.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,235,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,307,000 after purchasing an additional 585,292 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in NuScale Power by 212.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 677,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,843,000 after purchasing an additional 460,487 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NuScale Power by 21.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,829,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,194,000 after purchasing an additional 317,285 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NuScale Power during the third quarter worth approximately $2,895,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in NuScale Power by 291.3% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 292,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,250,000 after buying an additional 217,998 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

SMR opened at $19.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.07 and a beta of 1.51. NuScale Power Co. has a 52 week low of $2.47 and a 52 week high of $32.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

In other NuScale Power news, CEO John Lawrence Hopkins sold 664,568 shares of NuScale Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $11,988,806.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $625,537. The trade was a 95.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Jacqueline F. Engel sold 18,186 shares of NuScale Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $527,394.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,229. This trade represents a 82.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

