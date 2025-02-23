Allworth Financial LP Boosts Stock Position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Free Report) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF were worth $154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 10.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,682,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 12,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF stock opened at $108.80 on Friday. Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.93 and a fifty-two week high of $117.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $111.74 and a 200 day moving average of $107.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44 and a beta of 1.09.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.1344 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

