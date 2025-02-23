Allworth Financial LP Buys 190 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 26.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APO. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 447.1% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on APO shares. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $178.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.74.

Apollo Global Management Trading Down 4.0 %

NYSE APO opened at $150.45 on Friday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.11 and a 12 month high of $189.49. The stock has a market cap of $85.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $165.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Apollo Global Management Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.31%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Leon D. Black sold 133,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.16, for a total transaction of $23,232,944.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,471,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,177,694,321.68. This represents a 0.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total value of $791,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 377,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,697,517.92. The trade was a 1.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 201,600 shares of company stock valued at $34,977,528 over the last ninety days. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

