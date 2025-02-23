Allworth Financial LP Buys 44 Shares of Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY)

Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 487 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Corpay were worth $182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corpay by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corpay by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Corpay by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corpay by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Corpay by 43.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard Macchia sold 2,427 shares of Corpay stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.23, for a total transaction of $910,683.21. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,583,434.45. The trade was a 16.58 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Corpay Trading Down 1.4 %

Corpay stock opened at $363.66 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $362.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $342.71. The company has a market cap of $25.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.28. Corpay, Inc. has a 52-week low of $247.10 and a 52-week high of $400.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.37 by ($0.41). Corpay had a net margin of 25.25% and a return on equity of 41.46%. Analysts predict that Corpay, Inc. will post 19.76 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CPAY shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Corpay from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Corpay from $354.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Corpay from $434.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Corpay from $415.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Corpay from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corpay has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $399.71.

Corpay Company Profile

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

