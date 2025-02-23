Allworth Financial LP Buys 7,650 Shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 413.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,499 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,650 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fiduciary Trust Co increased its stake in Sony Group by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 4,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Sony Group by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. increased its stake in Sony Group by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 5,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Sony Group by 106.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Sony Group by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Sony Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SONY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Sony Group in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Sony Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Sony Group Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of SONY stock opened at $24.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.96. Sony Group Co. has a twelve month low of $15.02 and a twelve month high of $25.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.95.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $28.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.32 billion. Sony Group had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 8.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sony Group Co. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sony Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.