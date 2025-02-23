Allworth Financial LP Grows Position in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Free Report) by 28.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF were worth $176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 66,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 4,582 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 39,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 4,710 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 49,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 8,145 shares during the period.

NASDAQ HNDL opened at $21.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.81. Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF has a twelve month low of $20.01 and a twelve month high of $22.44. The stock has a market cap of $746.19 million, a PE ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 0.57.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.1272 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th.

The Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (HNDL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 7 HANDL index. The fund is a fund of funds that targets a high distribution rate. The funds index reflects a balanced portfolio of US equities, fixed income, and alternative investments HNDL was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Strategy Shares.

