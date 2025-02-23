Allworth Financial LP Grows Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 82.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 932,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,428,000 after buying an additional 41,364 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisory Group acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,496,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,950,000. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. now owns 653,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,124,000 after acquiring an additional 24,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jmac Enterprises LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 183,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,797,000 after acquiring an additional 9,062 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTL opened at $26.82 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.55. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $25.44 and a 12 month high of $29.94.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

