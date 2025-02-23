Allworth Financial LP Has $154,000 Position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ)

Allworth Financial LP reduced its stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ – Free Report) by 39.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,346 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF were worth $154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $896,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 24,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 8,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:PTNQ opened at $75.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.05. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a one year low of $66.14 and a one year high of $77.83. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 34.58 and a beta of 0.68.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $1.4487 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th.

The Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (PTNQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer NASDAQ-100 Trendpilot index. The fund tracks an index that holds the NASDAQ-100 securities and/or 3-month US T-bills according to momentum. PTNQ was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

